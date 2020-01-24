comscore Off the News: Southwest-FAA flight path questioned | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Southwest-FAA flight path questioned

  • Today
  • Updated 7:03 p.m.

Was Hawaii a beneficiary of some special treatment from the Federal Aviation Administration, when the new Southwest Airlines service was launched? Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Isle airport should start coronavirus screening; Gun-rights rally; Poor leaders spur rise in crime

Scroll Up