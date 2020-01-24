comscore DHHL chief nominee draws disagreement | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

DHHL chief nominee draws disagreement

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.

The state Senate Hawaiian Affairs Committee on Thursday decided to defer for a week a vote on the nomination of William J. Aila as Department of of Hawaiian Home Lands chairman after a nearly eight-hour-long hearing Thursday. Read more

