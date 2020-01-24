comscore Honolulu coordinator wins national CrimeStoppers award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu coordinator wins national CrimeStoppers award

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

CrimeStoppers Honolulu coordinator Sgt. Chris Kim has won the 2019 CrimeStoppers USA national award for Coordinator of the Year. Read more

Previous Story
Man sentenced to life in prison in fatal 2017 drunken driving crash on Kauai

Scroll Up