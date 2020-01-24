On the Move: Schwinn, Fukuda, Kayser Jr. and Smalese

The Hawaii Lumber Products Association has announced its 2020 board of directors, including a new president. Read more

The Hawaii Lumber Products Association has announced its 2020 board of directors, including a new president:

>> Mark Schwinn was named the new president for 2020. Schwinn is currently regional manager for HPM Building Supply in Hawaii. He has over 20 years of experience in the industry, having managed various building and lumber supply companies, including 84 Lumber Co. and Hines Supply.

>> The board of directors also includes Ipo Fukuda as vice president, Robert B. Kayser Jr. as treasurer and Connie Smalese as secretary.

