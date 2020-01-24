comscore On the Move: Schwinn, Fukuda, Kayser Jr. and Smalese | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Schwinn, Fukuda, Kayser Jr. and Smalese

The Hawaii Lumber Products Association has announced its 2020 board of directors, including a new president. Read more

