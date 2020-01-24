comscore Removal of lead-contaminated soil beneath Kalihi street begins | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Removal of lead-contaminated soil beneath Kalihi street begins

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

Crews from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began the long-awaited removal of lead-contaminated soil beneath Factory Street in the Kalihi-Palama neighborhood earlier this week. Read more

Previous Story
Outpouring of support for grieving HPD

Scroll Up