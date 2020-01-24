Removal of lead-contaminated soil beneath Kalihi street begins

Crews from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began the long-awaited removal of lead-contaminated soil beneath Factory Street in the Kalihi-Palama neighborhood earlier this week. Read more

Crews from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began the long-awaited removal of lead-contaminated soil beneath Factory Street in the Kalihi-Palama neighborhood earlier this week.

Work officially began Monday, and will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the street between Waterhouse and King streets, resulting in detours, closures and displaced parking. It should take five to seven weeks to complete.

“The contamination was under the asphalt, but because the street was degrading and you have potholes opening up, there’s a possibility that you’re now exposing contaminated soil,” said EPA on-scene coordinator Amanda Pease. “With lead, we really worry most about children because they’re still developing, and so what we would be worried about the most is if a child was playing in a pothole, putting their hands in their mouth, putting their toys in their mouths.”

The site itself is in the middle of a dense, urban neighborhood of walk-up apartments, homes, industrial businesses and restaurants —as well as within a half-mile of elementary schools, public parks and a planned rail station.

If the soil had remained beneath asphalt that was intact, it would not have been as much of a concern, according to Pease, but as the street began crumbling, it became a time-critical health priority.

On Thursday one visible pothole was at least 2 feet across, with a muddy puddle inside.

Under one portion of the street, extremely high levels of lead were found in the soil: 24,000 parts per million, 60 times the threshold limit of 400 parts per million.

The EPA is starting with the removal of soil from this area closer to the North King Street side first, then moving on to other areas.

“We’ll be removing the asphalt and then the soil underneath it, and then backfilling the same day so that there’s no contaminated soil that’s left open in evenings,” said Pease. “So it will be done in small sections each day.”

Following the backfill, the street will be repaved.

During the work, she said, dust will be suppressed with water, and a network of air monitors around the work zone will be used to ensure safety. Anyone who wants to take extra precautions during work hours can close windows, remove shoes before entering their homes, wash hands often and stay away from the work area as much as possible.

Originally, work was supposed to begin in October, but the EPA needed more time to find proper disposal sites. Both the lead-contaminated soil as well as leftover asphalt and concrete will be shipped to the mainland for disposal.

The EPA is responding to a request by the state Health Department in April to address high levels of lead in soil under Factory Street.

State health officials have been aware since the 1990s of lead in the blood of children living on Factory Street but had not identified the source. In 2017 they became concerned because the street was deteriorating.

Some challenges that delayed the work included access to the privately owned street, which currently has no designated owner. The EPA went to federal court for an administrative warrant to access the property.

While the exact source of the lead still remains unknown, the EPA concluded it was likely from historical commercial activities in the area. Besides a car battery rebuilder, there was a sign painting shop and fishing supply shop, which may have dumped lead ash on the ground.

CONTAMINATED SOIL REMOVAL

>> Where: Factory Street, between Waterhouse and King streets

>> When: 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, for the next five to seven weeks

>> Info: response.epa.gov/FactoryStreet or 888-232-9312