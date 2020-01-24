Workers are needed to plant limu in Waimanalo

Volunteers are wanted to clean the reef and plant limu (or algae) at Kaiona Beach Park in Waimanalo at 8 a.m. Saturday. Read more

Volunteers are wanted to clean the reef and plant limu (or algae) at Kaiona Beach Park in Waimanalo at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Sea Life Park Hawaii and Waimanalo Limu Hui are hosting the quarterly event to “help restore beneficial limu to the reef and spread awareness for the important role that certain species play in local culture.”

Since starting the limu planting events in 2017, there has been an increase in fish and turtles in the area, the hui said in a news release.

“This partnership is incredibly exciting, as it is an effort that celebrates culture, community and conservation,” said Sea Life Park’s general manager, Valerie King.

“Together we are committed to improving the ecosystem that once thrived in Waimanalo Bay,” said Waimanalo Limu Hui board President Ikaika Rogerson. “It truly takes the care of the community to ensure that future generations can appreciate the beauty and history of our Ahupua’a.”

“Key species currently being cultivated through the program with Sea Life Park include Limu Manauea or Ogo, Limu Lepe-o-Hina, and Limu Palahalaha. Invasive alien algae have become detrimental to the sustainability of endemic limu grown naturally nowhere else in the world, with many native fish, invertebrates, and turtles, preferring to feed on native algae species,” the Hui said. “Once an abundance of the endemic organic limu is cultivated through the partnership, future plans will include utilizing a portion of it to feed the Hawaiian green sea turtles (honu) at Sea Life Park as part of a sustainable cycle in support of the Park’s honu breeding and conservation program. Nutrient-rich limu will also be incorporated into some of Sea Life Park’s restaurant menu items as a celebration of traditional flavors.”

Volunteers are asked to bring picnic ware, a reusable water bottle, tabis or old shoes for feet protection, a mask and snorkel, and reef-safe sunscreen.

For more information, see facebook.com/waimanalolimuhui.