Graham keeps Yoro on defensive staff

Jacob Yoro, who has been on the UH coaching staff for three years, is being retained.

“I’m extremely excited to continue working with the University of Hawaii football program under Coach Graham,” Yoro told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “Over the short time I’ve been around him, I’ve been impressed with his passion and vision for the game of football and the people in the program. He’s a proven leader and winner.”

On Tuesday, Graham was named successor to Nick Rolovich, who resigned to become Washington State’s head coach. Six of the 10 UH assistant coaches accepted coaching jobs on Rolovich’s WSU staff. During Wednesday’s introductory news conference, Graham said he would give strong consideration to the remaining coaches on expiring one-year contracts.

“I’m elated to hire Coach Yoro as part of our defensive staff,” Graham said in a news release. “Very impressed with his values and philosophy. He has high character and standards that we stand for. He will be a great fit for the future of our football program.”

Yoro, 40, is a Saint Louis School graduate who joined the Rainbow Warriors in July 2017. He coached the UH safeties in 2017, the nickelbacks in 2018, and the hybrid ends this past season. He previously coached at Cal Poly, Pacific (Ore.) and Montana Western.