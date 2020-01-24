comscore Radford just gets by Nanakuli to secure state berth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Radford just gets by Nanakuli to secure state berth

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Angel Asaah scored nine points, including a three-point play that broke a 38-all tie, as Radford escaped with a 47-42 win over Nanakuli on Thursday night at James Alegre Gymnasium. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 24, 2020

Scroll Up