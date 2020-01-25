Fundraisers seek help for victims of mayhem on Hibiscus Drive

A fund drive is underway to help Gisela Ricardi King and her family recover after a fellow tenant attacked her and their landlord and fatally shot two police officers before allegedly torching the Diamond Head home. Read more

King was dragged to safety Sunday after being stabbed repeatedly with a gardening tool, but homeowner Lois Cain died and the fire destroyed several homes. King’s husband and 7-year-old son were rescued, but the family lost everything they owned, as have many of their neighbors.

The “Help the Ricardi- King Ohana Recover home fire” drive on the GoFundMe website is among the newest of the fundraising efforts for the victims of the mayhem that started at 3015 Hibiscus Drive.

“They are the most sweet and caring family that you just want to help when something like this happens, because they would do that for anybody,” said Greta Gallardo, a close friend who launched the effort with their permission.

>> PHOTOS: Five days after Hibiscus Drive shooting and fire

The suspect, Jerry Hanel, had harassed his neighbors for years, prompting several to seek restraining orders against him. He is believed to have died in the fire, but the remains have not been publicly identified, pending notification of next of kin.

The fire demolished five homes, and two others were severely damaged by the radiant heat and smoke, according to Capt. Jeffrey Roache, public information officer for the Honolulu Fire Department. Several other properties suffered minor damage from smoke as it drifted further away, but that number is not yet known, he said.

Gallardo, whose son has been friends with the Kings’ son since they were preschoolers, created the GoFundMe page when she realized they didn’t have one already. As of late Friday the fund had raised $5,420 of its $20,000 goal.

“As a friend I just wanted to do what I can,” Gallardo said. “When I was with her yesterday, I realized that this is going to help them tremendously. The money is what they are really going to need to help them get back on their feet.”

“They are being provided for at the moment, and they are OK and they are safe, which is what they keep focusing on,” she added. “Not everyone was so fortunate that day.”

Another new fundraiser is titled “For Hayley and Aloha, Hibiscus Drive Fire victims.” It was created by Kanoe George, niece of Hayley Cerit.

“Thankfully Hayley, Aloha, and the dogs are safe and staying with family as they recover,” George wrote, but they lost everything. That fund was at $5,870 of its $20,000 goal as of Friday night.

Several other online fundraisers launched earlier for those whose homes were destroyed have exceeded their goals, including one titled “Adam & Rachael Patterson” that has raised $31,976, well over its $25,000 goal. The Pattersons have five children, and were safe at church when their house burned down, according to organizer Yumi Sakuma Seavey.

Another GoFundMe drive, “Caleb, Sage & Summer Gaudian,” has raised $21,995, exceeding its $20,000 goal. The family was on a plane back to Honolulu when the fire consumed their home.

A fund to support the families of officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, who were shot dead as they approached the house, has been set up at the Hawaii Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union Hawaii. Donations payable to “The Officers Enriquez & Kalama Memorial Fund,” may be made at any branch of the credit union or at the headquarters of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers.

“The Honolulu Police Department is humbled by the tremendous outpouring of support for the families of Officers Enriquez and Kalama, and we extend our deepest thanks and gratitude to all of you,” HPD spokeswoman Michelle Yu said in a statement.

GoFundMe pages for the families of the officers, who both had children, have already raised more than their goals.

The “Tiffany Enriquez Ohana Fundraiser” account on GoFundMe had raised $29,124 as of late Friday. It was started by Theresa Baladad Bilon, Enriquez’s sister-in-law, and Renee Garza. Meanwhile, the “Official page for ‘KK’ Kalama” on GoFundMe had raised $28,836. It was organized by Keoni Chan with permission from Kalama’s widow.

A concert, “Honoring Hawaii’s Finest,” featuring Maoli, Kapena and B.E.T., is also planned for 8 p.m. Friday at The Republik, to benefit the families of the two officers.

The Salvation Army announced Friday that it will provide financial assistance to all families affected and is encouraging donations through its website, hawaii.salvationarmy.org.