Fundraisers seek help for victims of mayhem on Hibiscus Drive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Fundraisers seek help for victims of mayhem on Hibiscus Drive

  By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 10:48 p.m.

A fund drive is underway to help Gisela Ricardi King and her family recover after a fellow tenant attacked her and their landlord and fatally shot two police officers before allegedly torching the Diamond Head home. Read more

