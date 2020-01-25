On the Move: University of Hawaii Foundation

The University of Hawaii Foundation has announced three new hires to its fundraising team. Read more

The University of Hawaii Foundation has announced three new hires to its fundraising team:

>> Audrey Hirayama is the new director of development for the University of Hawaii-Manoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, and Lyon Arboretum. She was most recently the catering sales manager for Pomaikai Ballrooms.

>> Lynne Wooddell has been appointed director of development for the UH Cancer Center. Wooddell previously served as Assets School’s capital campaign executive director.

>> Meredith Yoro has been hired as director of development for the College of Engineering, School of Architecture and School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology. She most recently served as director of development at Saint Louis School.