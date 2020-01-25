Servco awards 10 vehicles to Hawaii nonprofits

Servco Pacific Inc. presented six Oahu nonprofits with vehicles Friday as part of the final program of its Centennial Service Campaign. Read more

Servco Pacific Inc. presented six Oahu nonprofits with vehicles Friday as part of the final program of its Centennial Service Campaign. Founded in 1919, Servco is now a diversified business with operations in automotive distribution and retail, car sharing, appliance distribution and retail, and venture and growth capital.

The Honolulu-based company will present four vehicles to neighbor island nonprofits over the next couple of weeks. The awardees were selected by a committee of Servco employees and include a range of uses for the vehicles:

OAHU

>> Aloha Harvest (Toyota Sienna LE): Contribute to food rescue operations, especially for donors that cannot accommodate large refrigerated trucks.

>> Honolulu Theatre for Youth (Toyota Sienna LE): Increase access to live educational theater opportunities to students in geographically remote locations.

>> Lunalilo Home (Toyota Sienna LE): Food deliveries and transportation of seniors to doctor’s appointments and activities.

>> Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific (Subaru Forester): Provide transportation for patients, caregivers, clinical staff and therapists to conduct pre-discharge home side visits for over 300 individuals annually.

>> Susannah Wesley Community Center (Toyota Sienna LE): Provide learning excursions for at-risk youth, transport food from food banks to address youth food security needs.

>> Touch a Heart (Toyota Sienna LE): Provide transportation for homeless and disadvantaged youth to job training and certification programs, paid internships, etc.

BIG ISLAND

>> Hawaii Island HIV/AIDS Foundation (Toyota Sienna LE): Provide a mobile service unit to provide more comprehensive case management during in-home visits, mobilizing syringe exchange programs, etc.

KAUAI

>> Kauai Economic Opportunity (Toyota Sienna LE): Trans­portation of meals to homebound senior population (approxi­mately 50 meals daily).

>> Project Vision Hawaii (Toyota Sienna LE): Provide remote vision screenings and services to isolated areas on Kauai.

MAUI

>> Maui Ocean Marine Center (Toyota Tacoma 4×4): Rescue and rehabilitation of sea turtles on Maui.