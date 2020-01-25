Abe Elimimian retained as Hawaii football assistant coach

The construction of the Hawaii football coaching staff has started internally. Read more

The construction of the Hawaii football coaching staff has started internally.

Head coach Todd Graham’s second hire — Abraham Elimimian — also comes from the 2019 staff.

“He is a great fit for our staff because of his love for our players, our program and the University of Hawaii,” Graham announced in a tweet.

Graham was hired on Monday to succeed Nick Rolovich, who resigned after four seasons to become Washington State’s head coach.

On Thursday, Graham retained Jacob Yoro, who coached the Rainbow Warriors’ hybrid ends the past season.

Elimimian, 37, who recently returned from a recruiting trip, was retained on Friday afternoon. He coached the cornerbacks last season.

Elimimian and Yoro were hired as defensive assistant coaches. Graham is expected to announce specific coaching positions as the hiring process progresses. NCAA limits FBS programs to 10 full-time assistant coaches.

“I am very excited to be working for a head coach who has won 95 games and knows how to win,” Elimimian said. “I’m elated and excited to learn under him and to be part of this great program. The opportunity he has given me is something I deeply cherish. I know having a coaching job is extremely hard, but my desire to help young men become great people is what drives me each and every day.”

Elimimian, who was born in Nigeria, moved to Los Angeles when he was 7. His father is a retired professor and published author. His mother works with people with mental challenges. His younger brother, Solomon, is the Warriors’ career leader in tackles. Elimimian is sixth in solo tackles.

Elimimian was a UH cornerback through the 2004 season. He joined the UH coaching staff in 2015, and was promoted to defensive coordinator that season’s final game. In 2016, he was retained when Rolovich was hired as head coach.