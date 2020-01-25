comscore Aloha Stadium bill aims to keep project on track | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Aloha Stadium bill aims to keep project on track

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jurisdiction for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project would be transferred from the Hawaii Community Development Authority to the Aloha Stadium Authority under a bill in the state Legislature. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 25, 2020

Scroll Up