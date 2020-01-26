comscore A TMT partner in India wants the telescope to be built in Canary Islands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A TMT partner in India wants the telescope to be built in Canary Islands

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Updated 9:56 p.m.

The Thirty Meter Telescope’s partner in India wants to ditch Hawaii and build the next-generation telescope at the project’s backup site in the Canary Islands, a newspaper in India reported. Read more

