comscore Kilauea Volcano continues to spew noxious sulfur | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kilauea Volcano continues to spew noxious sulfur

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kilauea Volcano continues to emit sulfur at potentially unhealthy levels long after its active eruption ended in September 2018, a team of students from MIT has found. Read more

Previous Story
Nearly 50 ocean rescues made on Oahu’s north and west shores

Scroll Up