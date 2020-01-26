comscore Maui sports: Kurt Suzuki welcomed home; Cheerleaders club to evaluate; Radio station expands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Sports

Maui sports: Kurt Suzuki welcomed home; Cheerleaders club to evaluate; Radio station expands

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kurt Suzuki received a hero’s welcome when he returned to Maui this month for his annual baseball camp. Read more

Previous Story
Nearly 50 ocean rescues made on Oahu’s north and west shores

Scroll Up