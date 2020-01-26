Maui sports: Kurt Suzuki welcomed home; Cheerleaders club to evaluate; Radio station expands

Kurt Suzuki received a hero’s welcome when he returned to Maui this month for his annual baseball camp. Read more

World Series champion Kurt Suzuki welcomed home

Kurt Suzuki, former Baldwin High School baseball standout and catcher for the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals, received a hero’s welcome when he returned to Maui this month for his annual baseball camp.

Mayor Michael Victorino proclaimed Jan. 17 as “Kurt Suzuki Day” in the county, thanking the ballplayer for “not only making the state proud on the biggest stage, but also giving back to our local Maui community.” The proclamation noted the substantial donation of time and funding Suzuki has provided to county youths through his foundation.

He traveled to Maui from California with his 6-year-old son, Kai, to put on his Ninth Annual Kurt Suzuki All Pono Baseball Clinic Jan. 18 at Iron Maehara Baseball Stadium.

Hawaii All-Star Cheerleaders club to hold placement evaluation

Hawaii All-Star Cheerleaders will hold its annual placement event April 29 at the club’s training facility at 106 S. Kane St., Suite 103, in Kahului. Boys and girls ages 5 to 11 will be evaluated from 4 to 6 p.m. Those ages 12 and older will be evaluated from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There is a $20 placement fee and a mandatory parent meeting at 6 p.m. May 1.

Hawaii All-Stars provides three optional clinics — for $10 each — from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 21, 23 and 28 where participants can learn material for placement day as well as basic jump and tumbling techniques.

For more information, call 269-1066 or visit hiallstarcheer.com/members.

Maui’s ESPN 900 AM expands to simulcast on 102.5 FM

Radio listeners can now keep up with Hawaii and Maui Interscholastic League action, as well as college and professional sports, via ESPN 900 AM’s simulcast on 102.5 FM. The expansion to the FM dial was finalized in late 2019 to provide greater reach, said the station’s parent company, Pacific Media Group.

Programming includes local high school sports; the “Let’s Talk Sports” show with Kanoa Leahey, which also features Maui’s Jordan Helle; the Maui Jim Maui Invitational basketball tournament; the Sentry Tournament of Champions PGA golf event; the pro leagues; and college football and basketball.