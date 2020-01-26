Hawaii baseball’s Grand Slam event to be held on Feb. 9

Fans will have a chance to bid on trips and unique items, enjoy eclectic dishes and beverages, and meet players and coaches at the 18th annual UH Baseball Grand Slam Celebration. Read more

Fans will have a chance to bid on trips and unique items, enjoy eclectic dishes and beverages, and meet players and coaches at the 18th annual UH Baseball Grand Slam Celebration.

The event, which features food from nine restaurants, is set for Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Among the auction items are:

>> A trip to San Francisco.

>> A trip to Las Vegas.

>> Two koa surfboards.

>> A hand-crafted rocking chair.

>> A suckling-pig dinner for 40 people in the Heineken Hangout during a UH game.

>> $10,000 advertising package with Hawaii News Now.

Tickets are priced at $100 for individuals and $1,250 for a 10-seat table. Proceeds will help pay for summer school and other UH baseball expenses.

Ticket information is available by calling 956-6247 or via e-mail at baseball@hawaii.edu.

>> UH also is selling season tickets for the 34 games (33 dates) at Les Murakami Stadium. Prices are $320 for lower level, $290 for middle level and $135 for upper level. There are upper-level discounts for senior citizens ($120) and ages 4 through high school ($50). Individual-game tickets range from $10 to $15, with discounts and group rates as low as $3 per game.

Season tickets may be purchased at the UH ticket office or by calling 956-4482.

The Rainbow Warriors open the season Feb. 7 against Hawaii Hilo. Head coach Mike Trapasso said outfielder Adam Fogel, who missed all but 10 games last season because of a shoulder injury, is able to swing comfortably. Infielder Dustin Demeter is “100% healthy” after missing the 2019 season following surgeries to both hips. Demeter, who has started at shortstop and second, is among the candidates to play third.