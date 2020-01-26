comscore Hawaii baseball’s Grand Slam event to be held on Feb. 9 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii baseball’s Grand Slam event to be held on Feb. 9

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

Fans will have a chance to bid on trips and unique items, enjoy eclectic dishes and beverages, and meet players and coaches at the 18th annual UH Baseball Grand Slam Celebration. Read more

