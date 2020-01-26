Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team defeats Holy Names

The Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team defeated Holy Names 70-67 on Saturday at the former St. Francis gym. Read more

Jacob Foy posted a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds, and the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team defeated Holy Names 70-67 on Saturday at the former St. Francis gym.

Tavon Tarpley added 16 points for the Sharks (9-10, 7-6 PacWest), who also got 13 points from Ronald Blain. Justin Chambers led Holy Names (5-12, 3-8) with 19 points.

>> Andre Arissol’s game-winning 3-pointer at the horn was waved off, as the officials ruled that the ball was in his hand as time expired, and Chaminade (11-7, 9-4 PacWest) fell 61-59 to Concordia-Irvine (14-6, 8-3) at McCabe Gym. Kendall Small and Eliet Donley had 18 points each for the Silverswords.

No. 8 Sharks win 14th straight

The No. 8 Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team won its 14th straight game in dominant fashion, crushing Holy Names 105-45 on Saturday at the former St. Francis gym.

Abbey Noblett led the Sharks (18-1, 13-0 PacWest) with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Ally Bates also had 17. Theresa Spatzeier added 16 points, Starr Rivera 15, Maja Leidefors 13, and Alysha Marcucci 10 to give HPU six players in double figures. Gernijah Martin scored 14 points to lead the Hawks (1-14, 1-10).

>> Michaela Vanderklugt had 17 points when leading Concordia-Irvine (11-5, 9-2 PacWest) to a 73-38 win over Chaminade on Saturday at McCabe Gym. Ellyonna Bankofier had 11 points to lead the Silverswords (4-15, 4-9), who were without leading scorer Destiny Castro (illness).