comscore Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball team earns first conference road win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball team earns first conference road win

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii women’s basketball team picked up its first conference road win of the season with a wire-to-wire decision at UC Riverside on Saturday, 65-59. Read more

