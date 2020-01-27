comscore Letters: Return $74M windfall to taxpayers for their use; Ditch Leahi Beach Park fence; Cannabis has benefits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Return $74M windfall to taxpayers for their use; Ditch Leahi Beach Park fence; Cannabis has benefits

  • Today
  • Updated 3:48 a.m.

Return $74M windfall to taxpayers for their use; Ditch Leahi Beach Park fence before mishap; Cannabis has benefits, despite what feds say. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Honor MLK by carrying out his vision

Scroll Up