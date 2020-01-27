comscore Off the News: Hoping for homeless downward trend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Hoping for homeless downward trend

  • Today
  • Updated 3:35 a.m.

While Oahu’s participation in the annual nationwide Point in Time Count was compressed into a one-day census conducted last week, the count on neighbor islands is spanning multiple days, wrapping up on Friday. Let’s hope the statewide tally continues a downward trend. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Honor MLK by carrying out his vision

Scroll Up