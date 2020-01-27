Off the News: Hoping for homeless downward trend

While Oahu’s participation in the annual nationwide Point in Time Count was compressed into a one-day census conducted last week, the count on neighbor islands is spanning multiple days, wrapping up on Friday. Let’s hope the statewide tally continues a downward trend. Read more

Last January’s Count identified nearly 6,450 homeless people across the islands — marking a 18% drop since 2016­. Also, with 2019’s statewide count Hawaii lost its rank as having the nation’s worst per capita homeless rate, but landed in the No. 2 slot. The results of this year’s Point in Time Counts for Hawaii are expected to be released within the next few months.

Senate’s in lockdown, but not Twitter

Just because the Senate is basically in lockdown during impeachment hours, it doesn’t mean members are silenced — at least not totally. There’s Twitter, when they get a chance.

Like many of their compatriots, Hawaii’s U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz have ways to compose brief summations and then tweet them out on breaks. The news cameras might be kept at bay, but Hirono managed to post a video tweet, too.

“We found a quiet room during one of the 15-minute breaks,” said her aide, Will Dempster.