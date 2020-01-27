comscore Editorial: Close loopholes in isles’ gun laws | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Close loopholes in isles’ gun laws

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Gun control laws in the islands routinely rank among the toughest nationwide. And confidence that a tight rein on access promotes public safety is supported by related rankings, such as those in a recent nationwide report of gun deaths and gun-related homicides spanning a decade, in which Hawaii had the lowest rates. Read more

