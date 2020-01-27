Editorial: Close loopholes in isles’ gun laws

Gun control laws in the islands routinely rank among the toughest nationwide. And confidence that a tight rein on access promotes public safety is supported by related rankings, such as those in a recent nationwide report of gun deaths and gun-related homicides spanning a decade, in which Hawaii had the lowest rates. Read more

Gun control laws in the islands routinely rank among the toughest nationwide. And confidence that a tight rein on access promotes public safety is supported by related rankings, such as those in a recent nationwide report of gun deaths and gun-related homicides spanning a decade, in which Hawaii had the lowest rates.

In the interest of closing various legal loopholes and addressing emerging gun-related concerns, state lawmakers are now sorting through several worthwhile proposals.

>> House Bill 1600 would repeal a provision in state law that allows certain firearms to be loaned out for up to 15 days for in-state use, and up to 75 days for use outside the state, “thereby allowing the lending of firearms to persons who are not subject to a background check and other firearm permit requirements.”

The presence of such a loophole is alarming as it opens a door for people who are ineligible to purchase a firearm to secure a loaner. Access to firearms should be limited to permit-holders.

>> House Bill 1736 would limit possession and use of “high capacity” magazines, capable of holding more than 10 rounds, to law enforcement officers. Current law prohibits the use of these magazines with pistols but not with long guns, such as rifles or shotguns. The National Rifle Association opposes this measure, contending that it violates the Second Amendment rights.

But a more compelling reason for support comes from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, which points out that large-capacity magazines have been used in the last decade’s 10 deadliest mass shootings. By enabling a shooter to fire repeatedly without needing to reload, the magazines ramp up the shooter’s ability to quickly threaten a large group of people.

>> House Bill 1734 requires a separate application and permit for each rifle or shotgun purchase, and shortens the duration of the permit’s validity from one year to 10 days.

Under current law a permit-holder can acquire an unlimited count of rifles and shotguns within a year without undergoing additional or follow-up background checks. The tighter timeframe is needed to better flag cases in which a permit-holder loses eligibility to purchase firearms before a permit expires.

>> House Bill 1733 aims to ban home-built firearms, known as “ghost guns,” which can be assembled with an online-ordered pre-packaged kit, and can bypass background checks and registration requirements.

Last week, attorneys general in 20 states — including Hawaii — and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit challenging a federal regulation that could allow blueprints for making ghost guns on 3D printers to be posted on the internet. Such a posting would allow construction of firearms that can be difficult to detect, even with a metal detector.

While proponents maintain there’s a constitutional right to publish the blueprints, state Attorney General Clare Connors asserted in a statement that such publishing turns a dangerous blind eye to “unregistered, untraceable firearms that anyone can make.” Agreed. Ghost guns could create a whole new level of community risk in Hawaii.

The state’s isolation has long helped in enforcement of tough gun control laws. Hawaii-bound transport of guns is largely limited to regulated shipment whereas tough laws in mainland states can be undermined when traffickers from states with relaxed laws drive across state lines. In regards to ghost guns, it appears that Hawaii has no geographic buffer.

Since the start of the 2020 Legislature, more than two dozen gun-related bills have been introduced. While weighing pros and cons, lawmakers should bear in mind that firm restrictions means fewer weapons in the community falling into the wrong hands, lessening the potential for harm or self-harm.