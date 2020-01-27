comscore Makakilo resident to appear as ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Makakilo resident to appear as ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:50 p.m.

A Hawaii resident will appear as a contestant on an episode of “Jeopardy!” on Wednesday — the first time someone representing the state will be on the popular game show since 2017. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics - Jan. 17-23, 2020

Scroll Up