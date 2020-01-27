comscore U.S. Army fans out across Pacific to win allies, counter China | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. Army fans out across Pacific to win allies, counter China

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 10:23 p.m.

About 1,500 Schofield Barracks soldiers, 16 helicopters and hundreds of Humvees, heavy equipment and shipping containers are headed to Thailand for the first stop of Pacific Pathways 2020, an Army approach to bulking up in the region with a light but persistent footprint that follows the “places, not bases” mantra of the Pentagon. Read more

