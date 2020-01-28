comscore Letters: Change gun laws to improve safety; Promises to homeless; Patching potholes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Change gun laws to improve safety; Promises to homeless; Patching potholes

  • Today
  • Updated 6:38 p.m.

Change gun laws to improve safety; Lawmakers must fulfill promises to homeless; Improve methods for patching potholes. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Close loopholes in isles’ gun laws

Scroll Up