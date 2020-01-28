comscore Editorial: Realign highway near Laniakea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Realign highway near Laniakea

Turtles, such as the ones that visitors find so fascinating in their habitat at Laniakea Beach, have a long life span. They are concerned neither about what humans devise to manage the crowds and resultant traffic on a narrow beach highway, nor about how long it takes the solution to arrive. Read more

