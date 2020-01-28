Bowl basics, local style

Sometimes — especially if the host is a big fan of one of the teams in the game — it’s fun to bring food associated with that team’s city. Read more

When football fans talk about the spread, they ‘re probably referring to a certain type of offensive formation — like the University of Hawaii’s run-and-shoot, in which many playmakers contributed to overall success.

In another kind of spread — that of the food for a Super Bowl party — everybody generally has a role, too. When invited to a big-game gathering in Hawaii — or for that matter, any party in Hawaii — assume it is potluck and bring food to share, unless you are specifically told NOT to bring anything.

It’s a good idea to tell your host what you plan to bring to avoid duplication. As delicious as they are, chicken wings are just one element of a diverse Super Bowl party game plan.

Also, assume it’s BYOB. Even when guests are told not to bring food, beverage etiquette allows bringing a bottle of wine or some other beverage the host will enjoy, even if it’s not served at the party. This is a good strategy for people who simply hate to arrive empty-handed.

If you meet with the same people every year at the same place you probably already have a rhythm, and everybody knows their role.

Here are some ideas if that’s not the case, or if you want to mix in a new play or two.

TEAM THEME

Sometimes — especially if the host is a big fan of one of the teams in the game — it’s fun to bring food associated with that team’s city.

That means on this Sunday it’s likely a lot of ribs will be consumed, since Kansas City is famed for its barbecue. Plenty of different delicious foods are associated with San Francisco; here are a few that go over well at just about any kind of party: shrimp cocktail, crab, chowder, sourdough bread … and, of course, wine and cheese. (Remember when 49ers fans were considered a “wine-and-cheese” crowd, compared with the supposedly rowdier Raiders fans across the bay?)

THRILL OF THE GRILL

In most cases, if the host of a Super Bowl party in Hawaii has a grill, he or she will use it. That often means steak cut up pupu style. Sometimes you’ll see yakitori sticks featuring all manner of edibles … even vegetables!

It’s fine to bring something to put on the grill; just don’t expect to cook it yourself. Going anywhere near someone else’s grill without express written permission is a major party foul for unsportsmanlike conduct.

PLATTER CHATTER

Sometimes your host will tell you exactly what to bring. One year a friend told me to pick up the Local Favorites Pupu Platter from Zippy’s. It’s got a wide variety sure to please any carnivore who wants something to go with beer: teriyaki beef, hoki (fried fish), chicken katsu, hot dog pieces and Portuguese sausage.

Of Zippy’s seven pupu platters, the fried noodle platter was the bestseller on Super Bowl Sunday last year — nearly twice as many as No. 2, the Local Favorites. Maybe it’s because the noodles, advertised to feed eight, goes for $29.50, versus the local faves at $34.65.

“If you’re looking for the most bang for your buck, it’s the noodle platter,” Zippy’s communications manager Daniel Ikaika Ito said. “It feeds a lot of people as a side dish.”

Kozo Sushi is another good choice for party platters that don’t break the bank. A 30-piece Junior Set is $23.50. If you’re out to impress, the 98-piece Kama’aina Platter is $52.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Keep in mind that lots of people will be in the market for party platters Sunday; the smart play is to put your order in early.

And if worse comes to worse, just bring chips. A Super Bowl party usually means super bowls of dip, and dip needs chips. A (big) bag of chips will not go to waste.

Just don’t wonder why if you don’t get invited next year.

IF YOU’D like to bring something homemade, here’s a contribution that requires little skill. And don’t worry, you don’t have to lomi (massage) smelly little fish — you’ll mash them with a fork.

This super-simple dip that goes great with beer — and, hence, with Super Bowl parties — has the same ingredients as lomi salmon … except that sardines replace the salmon. Keep in mind that people generally really like or dislike sardines; so, as they say, know your audience. Another plus is, if you’re a smart shopper, you can get the ingredients for under $10.

‘LOMI’ SARDINE

15 ounces canned sardines, with or without oil

1/2 medium white or yellow onion, chopped

1/2 medium tomato, chopped

3 tablespoons chili pepper water

1 tablespoon oyster sauce (optional)

1 tablespoon soy sauce (optional)

In a bowl, mash sardines (including liquid) with a fork into small pieces. Add remaining ingredients; mix gently. Refrigerate overnight.

Serve with firm crackers, such as saltines or Triscuits. Serves 4 as a pupu, easily multiplied for bigger parties. Have a bottle of chili pepper water on hand for those who like it spicy.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: (based on sardines canned in oil and not including crackers): 300 calories, 19 g fat, 4 g saturated total fat, no cholesterol, 330 mg sodium, 3 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 27 g protein.