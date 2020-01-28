The Electric Kitchen: Local beef ideal for local favorites

Did you know the average Hawaii resident consumes about 57 pounds of beef a year? Read more

Did you know the average Hawaii resident consumes about 57 pounds of beef a year? Most of that beef is imported from the mainland. Luckily, in the last couple of years local beef production has expanded substantially, making it readily available at many local supermarkets and ranches (for example, Kualoa and Gunstock ranches). Buying homegrown beef and other locally produced foods supports local agriculture and helps our state become more sustainable.

This week, look for Hawaii-raised beef and try some of these island favorites.

ONO HAMBURGER STEAK

>> Gravy:

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 large onions, sliced

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons flour

1-1/2 cups low-sodium beef broth, divided

>> Hamburger:

2 pieces day-old bread

1/4 cup low-fat milk

1-1/2 pounds ground beef

1 large egg, beaten

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 small onion, grated

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

To start gravy, in a large skillet over medium, warm butter and oil. Add onions, salt and pepper. Cook until onions are caramelized, 20 to 25 minutes. Sprinkle flour over onions; stir to blend. Remove from heat; set aside.

Make hamburger: In a small bowl, soak bread in milk; set aside. In a large bowl, combine beef and egg. Stir in bread mixture, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, mayonnaise, oyster sauce, onion, garlic salt and pepper. Form into 8 patties.

In separate skillet, heat oil over high. Lower heat to medium-high and brown patties; cook until 3/4 done, about 15 minutes. Flip, then cook until done. Transfer to a plate; keep warm.

Finish gravy: Pour 1/2 cup broth into skillet used to fry patties, scraping any browned bits. Add caramelized onions. Stir in remaining broth until thickened.

Return hamburger patties to skillet. Heat through. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 340 calories, 23 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 90 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 19 g protein.

PULEHU STEAK

6 cloves garlic, minced

1/2-inch piece ginger, minced

1 teaspoon brown sugar

4 (8-ounce) rib-eye steaks

Hawaiian salt and black pepper, to taste

Lime slices, chopped cilantro and sliced chili peppers, for garnish

In a small bowl, mash garlic, ginger and sugar into a paste, and rub over each steak. Add salt and pepper; set aside.

Grill steak over high heat to desired doneness.

Transfer to a plate; let rest 5 minutes before slicing. Garnish with lime, cilantro and chili peppers. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 450 calories, 28 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 145 mg cholesterol, 90 mg sodium, 3 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 1 g sugar, 44 g protein.

BEEF TOMATO

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 pounds chopped steak

2 medium onions, chopped

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 bell pepper, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

3/4 cup low-sodium shoyu

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

1/4 cup water

2 tomatoes, cut into wedges

Chopped cilantro and green onions, for garnish

In a large pan, heat oil over medium-high; add steak and brown. Add onions, garlic, bell pepper, celery and shoyu. Simmer about 3 minutes.

Add tomato sauce, tomato paste and water; simmer 15 to 20 minutes. Add tomato wedges in last 5 to 10 minutes. Garnish with cilantro and green onions. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 380 calories, 19 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, greater than 2,000 mg sodium, 26 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 26 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.