comscore KFC — Korean fried chicken — takes flight as ideal Super Bowl finger food | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

KFC — Korean fried chicken — takes flight as ideal Super Bowl finger food

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:12 p.m.

If you’re in doubt about what to take to a Super Bowl party, you can’t go wrong with a bucket of good new-fashioned KFC — Korean Fried Chicken. Read more

Previous Story
Recipe: Simple stir-fried beef fills lettuce wraps

Scroll Up