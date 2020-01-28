Local Moco: Spinach-artichoke dip

Perfect for any type of get-together, these cute little cups would do equally well passed around on a pupu tray at a fancy cocktail party or stacked on a festive platter and placed on the potluck table.
Perfect for any type of get-together, these cute little cups would do equally well passed around on a pupu tray at a fancy cocktail party or stacked on a festive platter and placed on the potluck table. Either way, the creamy, tangy, satisfying combo of artichoke hearts, spinach, mayonnaise and cheese is a local favorite. Add the crunch of a wonton wrap and it’s irresistible. Muriel Miura shares just how simple it is to make the delicious bites in one of her many cookbooks, “Celebrating in Hawai‘i.”
SPINACH-ARTICHOKE CUPS
36 wonton wrappers (sold refrigerated in supermarkets near tofu)
1 (8.5-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
1/2 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well-drained
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup mayonnaise
Dash garlic powder
Heat oven to 300 degrees. Spray a mini muffin pan lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Press a wonton wrapper into each cup, then spray each lightly with cooking spray. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until light golden brown.
Remove shells from the pan and set aside to cool. Repeat the process with the remaining wrappers.
In a medium bowl, combine the artichoke hearts, spinach, cheeses, mayonnaise and garlic powder. Mix well. Fill wonton cups with the mixture and place each on a baking sheet.
Bake 7 to 8 minutes or until heated through. Serve cups while still hot. Makes 36 appetizers.