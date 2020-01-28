comscore Quickbites: Mizukami moves to The Kahala, Island Olive Oil, ‘You Grow Girl!’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Quickbites: Mizukami moves to The Kahala, Island Olive Oil, ‘You Grow Girl!’

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:12 p.m.

All the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

Previous Story
Recipe: Simple stir-fried beef fills lettuce wraps

Scroll Up