Quickbites: Mizukami moves to The Kahala, Island Olive Oil, ‘You Grow Girl!’

All the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

MIZUKAMI TAKES OVER AT THE KAHALA

The Kahala Hotel & Resort has named Jonathan Mizukami as executive chef, overseeing the resort’s four restaurants and catering operation.

Mizukami replaces Wayne Hirabayashi, who is remaining at the Kahala as executive sous-chef.

Born and raised on Maui, Mizukami has more than two decades of restaurant experience, including 10 years as sous-chef at Thomas Keller’s French Laundry in California. He trained at Spain’s El Bulli, Alinea in Chicago, Per Se in New York City and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and The Fat Duck in England.

Upon returning to Hawaii in 2014, Mizukami served as executive chef of Vintage Cave and chef de cuisine at Chef Mavro.

A LESSON IN PROPER OLIVE OIL PAIRINGS

Learn the finer points of pairing olive oil with food at a workshop Feb. 9 at Island Olive Oil Co. in Ward Centre.

Angèl Foster, a certified olive oil sommelier and co-owner of the olive oil shop, will lead the session, to cover distinctions in extra-virgin olive oils — mild, medium and robust — how to distinguish them by taste and smell, and how to match them with foods. Participants may bring samples of olive oils from their own kitchens to determine their flavor profiles.

Fresh olive oils will be available for tasting, paired with tapas-style pupu.

Slow Food O‘ahu is sponsoring the workshop, which runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $55, $45 for Slow Foods members, available at eventbrite.com (search for “olive oil”).

‘SOIL SISTERS’ AUTHOR TO SPEAK AT EVENT

Lisa Kivirist, a national author and advocate for women farmers, will be the keynote speaker at the “You Grow Girl! Celebrating Hawai’i Women in Agriculture” event from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Ko Hana Rum Distillery in Kunia.

Sponsored by the O’ahu Resource Conservation & Development Council, the event will offer tastings, agricultural- tourism demonstrations, a farm-to-table dinner, music by Aja Gample and more.

Kivirist is co-author of four books. Her most recent, “Soil Sisters: A Toolkit for Women Farmers,” published in 2016, compiles advice and resources from more than 100 women in sustainable agriculture.

In 1997 she started the Inn Serendipity Farm and Bed & Breakfast in Browntown, Wisc., with her husband, John Ivanko. She formed Soil Sisters in 2009, a networking group for women involved in organic agriculture in Wisconsin. She is a senior fellow, endowed chair for the Minnesota Institute for Sustainable Agriculture at the University of Minnesota, among other honors.

Tickets are $30, available through Feb. 6 at hawaiiwomenfarmers.eventbrite.com. The distillery is at 92-1770 Kunia Road. Call 622-9026 or email frankie.koethe@oahurcd.org.

LAST CHANCE TO ENTER OSCAR CONTEST

Thursday is the last day to enter the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Oscar contest. Rather than predict the winners, this year’s contest asks you to tell us what movies and actors you think should have been nominated but weren’t.

Was there a film or a performance dear to your heart that didn’t make the cut? Tell us about it. In 150 words or less, express your dismay. We’ll judge the entries based on wit and/or creative expression of outrage. Best entry receives $200 cash from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and four movie passes. Second prize is $100 and two movie passes; and third prize is $50 and two movie passes. The winner and finalists will be printed in the Star-Advertiser on Oscar Sunday, Feb. 9.

To enter, go to 808ne.ws/oscarcontest2020. Online entries only; no mailed-in submissions will be accepted. One entry per person.

This contest is open to Hawaii residents only. Oahu Publications Inc. employees and immediate family members are not eligible to enter. Any entry may be printed in the Star-Advertiser or posted on our website. without compensation to the entrant.