comscore Kakaako tower facing extraordinary maintenance fee hike | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kakaako tower facing extraordinary maintenance fee hike

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.

Living in Kakaako was supposed to be pretty affordable for several hundred moderate-income Hawaii residents who bought into a condominium tower via lottery last year at Ward Village. Read more

Previous Story
Makakilo resident to appear as ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant

Scroll Up