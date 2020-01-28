comscore New suitor comes forward to buy Hawaiian Telcom’s parent company | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New suitor comes forward to buy Hawaiian Telcom’s parent company

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.

An unsolicited potential acquirer has upped the ante for Hawaiian Telcom’s parent company, and investors are speculating that the offer may have fueled a bidding war. Read more

Previous Story
Makakilo resident to appear as ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant

Scroll Up