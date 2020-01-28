comscore Servco to buy majority stake in Fender Corp. | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Servco to buy majority stake in Fender Corp.

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:13 p.m.

Longtime shareholder Honolulu-based Servco Pacific Inc. has reached a sale and purchase agreement with TPG Growth to acquire a majority stake in Los Angeles-based Fender Musical Instruments Corp. Read more

