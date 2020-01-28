comscore State agency has not protected reef fish, lawsuit says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State agency has not protected reef fish, lawsuit says

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

Earthjustice filed suit Monday against a state agency it says is sidestepping the law when it comes to the regulation of tropical fish taken from Hawaii’s reefs for the commercial aquarium pet trade. Read more

Makakilo resident to appear as 'Jeopardy!' contestant

