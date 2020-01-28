comscore Ferd Lewis: Sending fans home happy and excited the ticket to success for Hawaii men’s basketball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Sending fans home happy and excited the ticket to success for Hawaii men’s basketball

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.

To help attract students to the University of Hawaii men’s basketball game on Saturday, the athletic department held a student tailgate party and offered $5 concession coupons to the first 100 through the gates. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 27, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up