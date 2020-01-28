Hawaii volleyball player Chaz Galloway earns Big West freshman honor

Chaz Galloway’s first career starts led to the first career weekly honor for the Hawaii outside hitter. Read more

Chaz Galloway’s first career starts led to the first career weekly honor for the Hawaii outside hitter. On Monday, the 6-foot-3 Galloway was named the Big West’s Freshman of the Week for his role in helping the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors finish last week’s road trip with two victories.

Galloway had a combined 13 kills with one error in 18 attempts over four sets in the sweeps at Lincoln Memorial and King. He had six kills and his first career ace against the Railsplitters, and seven kills and seven digs against the Tornado.

Also on Monday, undefeated Hawaii remained No. 1 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I-II Top 15, but the Rainbow Warriors were not a unanimous choice as they were last week.

The Rainbow Warriors (9-0) received 14 of the 16 first-place votes. Brigham Young (8-0) had the other two votes in staying at No. 2.

There was no change in the top five, with UC Santa Barbara (6-0) at No. 3, followed by Long Beach State (5-0) at No. 4 and UC Irvine (3-3), which lost twice last week to BYU, at No. 5.

Hawaii is on a bye week, returning to competition with the Feb. 6-8 Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Invitational. The Warriors host Queens, No. 13 Concordia-Irvine and the No. 5 Anteaters, the latter a nonconference match.

Kemper wins Sunset Open

Billy Kemper posted a near-perfect score, earning a 9.50 out of 10 points in the final heat, to claim the Sunset Open on Monday.

Kauli Vaast came in second with 13.90 points, followed by Koa Smith with 11.75.

Sunset Beach pumped out waves in the 8- to 10-foot range, with face heights reaching 18 feet creating an action-packed Sunset Open event, which is a World Surf League Qualifying Series event.

Chaminade’s Cartaino gets PacWest honor

Chaminade’s men’s basketball guard Tyler Cartaino was named Pacific West Conference Player of the Week for games played Jan. 20-26.

The redshirt senior posted 48 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two assists for the Silverswords.

Cartaino scored 36 points in a win over Holy Names on Thursday, finishing with a 92.3 shooting percentage on 12-for-13 field-goal shooting.

>> Chaminade women’s basketball fell to Academy of Art 84-55 on Monday at McCabe Gym.

Destiny Castro scored 23 points for the Silverswords, who dropped to 4-16 overall and 4-10 in the PacWest.

Joselyn Morris had 19 points to lead the Urban Knights (6-10, 4-8).

HPU’s Spatzier earns freshman award

Hawaii Pacific’s Theresa Spatzier was named the Pacific West Conference women’s basketball Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Spatzier helped the Sharks continue their winning streak in a 98-66 victory at Fresno Pacific last Tuesday and a 105-45 win against Holy Names on Saturday.

The 5-foot-9 guard had seven rebounds against Fresno Pacific and 16 points, six rebounds, a steal and a block against Holy Names.

>> The Sharks extended their winning streak to 15 games with an 89-80 win over Concordia Irvine on Monday night at the Shark Tank.

Senior Starr Rivera led the way with 30 points, with sophomore Amy Baum adding 20 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists for Hawaii Pacific (19-1 overall, 14-0 PacWest).

Michaela Vanderklugt scored 30 points for the Eagles (11-6, 9-3).

>> Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team’s three-game winning streak ended as the Sharks fell 67-58 to Concordia Irvine on Monday at the Shark Tank.

Ronald Blain scored 15 points, while Jacob Foy added 12 and Lachlan Viney 11 for the Sharks (9-11 overall, 7-7 PacWest).

Jamel White scored 15 points and Kyle Grey added 14 for the Eagles (15-6, 9-3).

Vulcans defeat Hawks at home

The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team dominated Holy Names 79-58 on Monday at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

The Vulcans sank 15 of their 16 free-throw attempts and hit eight of 16 3-pointers to snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 6-11 overall and 5-8 in the PacWest Conference.

Allie Navarette had 25 points and seven rebounds for Hilo.

Amaya Ervin scored 13 points to lead the Hawks (1-14, 1-10).

Kalaheo runner earns Gatorade Award

Kalaheo sophomore Emily Naylor was named the Gatorade Hawaii Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year and is the first student from Kalaheo to receive the distinction.

Naylor won the state meet this season with a time of 19:37.87 and led the Mustangs to a sixth-place finish.

Naylor is a member of the Girl Scouts of America, volunteered for a blood donation drive with the Navy Junior ROTC and has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average.