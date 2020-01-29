comscore Bill gives first-time homebuyers financial assistance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill gives first-time homebuyers financial assistance

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:13 p.m.

The state Senate Committee on Housing on Tuesday unanimously passed out a bill that would provide up to $50,000 for a down payment on a first-time home for Hawaii residents and expatriates to entice them back to the islands. Read more

