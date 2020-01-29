comscore DHHL buys urban Honolulu apartments for beneficiaries | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

DHHL buys urban Honolulu apartments for beneficiaries

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:12 p.m.

Native Hawaiians on a wait list for homesteads should have a first-ever opportunity later this year to rent affordable apartments from the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Read more

