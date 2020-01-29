Ewa Beach family of 4 escapes residential fire

Homeowner Edgardo De Jesus stood on Kaunoa Street with his family as he watched fire investigators look into the cause of a large fire that gutted the garage of their Ewa Beach home Tuesday morning. Read more

More than 35 firefighters responded to the blaze at the garage of the two-story house at 91-1027 Kaunoa St. in West Loch at about 9 a.m.

De Jesus, 65, was in his living room watching television when he smelled smoke. Shortly afterward he said he heard his neighbor outside yelling, “Your house is on fire! Your house is on fire!”

De Jesus opened the side door to the garage and saw large flames and smoke.

His wife and two sons safely exited the home while De Jesus grabbed a garden hose and sprayed water on the flames until firefighters arrived.

Honolulu fire spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Roache said firefighters stopped the flames from spreading and contained them to the garage.

Flames charred a gold-colored 1999 Lexus sedan in the garage and other items.

Roache said firefighters brought the fire under control at about 9:10 a.m. and extinguished it at 9:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The rest of the two-story home remained intact; however, the house sustained smoke damage on the second floor.

Damage was estimated at $168,000 to the structure and $30,000 to its contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the De Jesus family.

De Jesus said he does not know what may have caused the garage fire. He recounted that he plugged his iPad into a multiplug outlet in the garage to recharge the device before he walked to the living room to watch TV.

As De Jesus’ son, Jack, 38, assessed the damage, he said, “Whatever is in the garage is irrelevant. What matters is we’re safe.”