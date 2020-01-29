comscore Ewa Beach family of 4 escapes residential fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ewa Beach family of 4 escapes residential fire

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:04 p.m.

Homeowner Edgardo De Jesus stood on Kaunoa Street with his family as he watched fire investigators look into the cause of a large fire that gutted the garage of their Ewa Beach home Tuesday morning. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha Highway emergency repair work extended through mid-February

Scroll Up