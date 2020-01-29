comscore Gathering at La Pietra honors those who rushed to Hibiscus Drive residents’ aid | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gathering at La Pietra honors those who rushed to Hibiscus Drive residents’ aid

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

All was calm on the sunny lawn behind the Florentine villa of Hawaii School for Girls at La Pietra, which held a luncheon Tuesday to honor and thank the first responders who on Jan. 19 rushed to the aid of residents of the surrounding neighborhood. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha Highway emergency repair work extended through mid-February

Scroll Up