Hundreds gather for beachside vigil honoring slain officer

Hundreds gathered as the sun set on Sandy Beach to hold a candlelight vigil Tuesday honoring Honolulu police officer Kaulike Kalama, who was one of two officers killed 11 days ago responding to a landlord-tenant dispute. Read more

Hundreds gathered as the sun set on Sandy Beach to hold a candlelight vigil Tuesday honoring Honolulu police officer Kaulike Kalama, who was one of two officers killed 11 days ago responding to a landlord-tenant dispute.

Kalama, 34, is remembered “as a local boy who loved Hawaii and serving his community as a police officer,” said Ohana Baptist Church Pastor Wayne Surface, who presided over Tuesday’s vigil.

Surface described him as a “quiet hero” and “rock” whose strength supported those around him. His family knew him as a devoted husband to his wife, Kaohi, and father to his 14-year-old son, Kaumana.

Kalama and Honolulu police officer Tiffany Enriquez were killed Jan. 19 while responding to a call at 3015 Hibiscus Drive, a Diamond Head home owned by 77-year-old Lois Cain. The suspected gunman is Cain’s basement tenant, Jerry “Jarda” Hanel, 69, who also is believed to have killed her; beaten another tenant, Gisela Ricardi King; and started the blaze that completely wiped out Cain’s home and at least four others.

Two sets of human remains were later found in the ruins of Cain’s home. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified both but released only Cain’s identity. The other name was withheld pending the notification of next of kin, although the remains are believed to belong to Hanel.

On Tuesday the wounds of that day were still present, and it was clear that healing had only just begun. It was emotional when a bagpiper began playing “Amazing Grace” as the sun went down. Before the vigil began, friends and family saw two whales breaching, and some, including his son, felt it was a sign that Kalama was present. After all, they said, Sandy Beach was a special place for Kalama, who had asked his wife to marry him there and where he spent his off hours frolicking in the waves.

As the notes piped out, “I was blind but now I see,” a flicker of candlelight appeared. The lights showed unity and support for Kalama’s family and his work ohana, especially those in policing who make up the thin blue line.

The vigil was attended by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and many law enforcement personnel, including Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard and Honolulu Police Deputy Chief John McCarthy. Law enforcement speakers included Kalama’s HPD academy classmate Grant Pagarigan; his brother Keawe Kalama, a police officer in Arizona; and his Honolulu police sergeant John Martin, who presides over the East Honolulu district.

“Being a law enforcement too in Arizona is kind of tough, listening to our last name on the news and just hearing the stories. It’s just that they are so tragic,” said Keawe Kalama, who recalled growing up here with his brother in a small apartment in his grandmother’s house where 11 people shared one bathroom. “I put on this uniform. … It will be even more special now every time I see my name Kalama, I think of him. I’ll do my best to represent the family.”

Pagarigan recalled Kaulike Kalama’s last day, when he rushed to Waikiki to help an officer there even though it wasn’t his district. Though he knew he was going into danger, Kalama even had the presence of mind to reassure another officer, saying, “Don’t worry, brah, I got your back,” Pagarigan said.

Martin said, “On that Sunday morning when the call came in for help for fellow officers, KK went. He never wavered. He never hesitated. He went and that is what heroes do.”

Martin said he was still crying so hard Monday for Kalama that he had to pull over his car. Ironically, he found that he had stopped in front of Old Stadium Park, where Kalama had spent countless hours working to address homelessness. Martin said he plans to lead an effort to rename the park as Kaulike Kalama Park.

Funeral services for Kalama are pending. Funeral services for Enriquez will be held Thursday at Diamond Head Memorial Park. Public visitation is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Services will begin at 10 a.m. After the services, public visitation will open again until 12:15 p.m.

The public also is invited to attend a final salute to Enriquez, which will be held Thursday at approximately 1 p.m. in front of HPD headquarters, 801 S. Beretania St.