comscore On the Move: Nekota, Heaven, Lau and more | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Nekota, Heaven, Lau and more

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Honolulu Board of Realtors announced its 2020 officers and newly elected board members. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha Highway emergency repair work extended through mid-February

Scroll Up