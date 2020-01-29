On the Move: Nekota, Heaven, Lau and more

The Honolulu Board of Realtors announced its 2020 officers and newly elected board members. Read more

>> The Honolulu Board of Realtors announced its 2020 officers and newly elected board members:

The board members include President Tricia Nekota, Vesta Hawaii Real Estate; President-Elect Shannon M. Heaven, Property Profiles Inc.; Secretary Derek C. Lau, Real Estate Specialists; and Immediate Past President Jenny L. Brady, Hokua Hawaii Realty LLC.

Newly elected members include: Erin Cooper, Keller Williams Honolulu; Fran Gendrano, KFG Properties Inc.; Duke M. Kimhan, HI Pacific Property Management; and Joshua Horita, Horita Realty LLC.

>> Central Pacific Bank has announced the promotion of Keith Wakamura to senior vice president and commercial real estate senior manager. Wakamura was most recently vice president, special commercial loan officer at Bank of Hawaii before he joined Central Pacific in 2012. He held several positions at Bank of Hawaii in commercial real estate lending, small business approval and commercial loan underwriting. He has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry.

>> The Hawaii Dental Association has elected Dr. Wayne Leong as president, to serve a one-year term. Leong is a member of the American Dental Association who began his career as a dentist for the Air Force and with his own private practice since 2001.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.