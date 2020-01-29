comscore Opposition is raised to downtown senior tower | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Opposition is raised to downtown senior tower

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:58 p.m.

Plans for a 20-story senior affordable-housing tower downtown are up for a final vote of the City Council today despite opposition from residents of the neighboring Pinnacle Honolulu tower. Read more

