Around the Nation

MENS’ BASKETBALL

>> Cole Arceneaux, Punahou ‘18: The Adams State sophomore guard scored five points and brought down seven rebounds in a 101-82 win over Colorado Christian on Friday.

>> Liam Fitzgerald, Leilehua ‘18: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore forward led the Pirates’ bench with 10 points and recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds to go with a team-high three blocks in Tuesday’s 89-80 loss to Whitman (Wash.). On Friday, he scored 12 points, going 2-for-2 from 3-point range, with five rebounds, a team-high four assists, one steal and one block in the Pirates’ 98-95 win against Linfield.

WOMENS’ BASKETBALL

>> Jasmine Moody, Radford ‘15: The BYU senior forward led the Cougars’ bench with 11 points and a steal in Thursday’s 57-44 win at San Francisco.

>> Taylor Wu, ‘Iolani ‘19: The Cal Baptist freshman guard scored a bench-high 13 points to go with three rebounds in the Lancers’ 80-65 win at Chicago State on Wednesday.

>> Alexis Pana, Hilo ‘16: The Central Washington senior guard scored a team-high 18 points to go with four assists, four rebounds and two steals in a 75-54 win at Concordia (Ore.) on Thursday. She added nine points, seven assists and four rebounds on Saturday in the Wildcats’ 70-50 win at Western Oregon.

>> Tori Maeda, ‘Iolani ‘19: The Central Washington freshman guard scored six points and dished out two assists against Concordia (Ore.).

>> Abby Aplaca, Punahou ‘17: The Concordia (Ore.) junior guard scored a season-high 16 points and nabbed two steals against Central Washington. She posted a stat line of 15 points, four rebounds and two steals on Saturday in a 79-70 loss to Northwest Nazarene on Saturday.

>> Rose Shimaoka, Kaiser ‘16: The Cornell (Iowa) senior guard scored 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and had two rebounds and an assist as the Rams defeated Illinois College 69-43 on Saturday.

>> Bella Cravens, Maryknoll ‘18: The Eastern Washington sophomore scored a team-high 13 points and had nine rebounds, four blocks and a steal in the Eagles’ 71-50 loss at Southern Utah on Saturday.

>> Rhianne Omori, Maryknoll ‘18:The Hope International sophomore guard scored a team-high 14 points and had one assist, four rebounds and three steals for the Royals in their 67-52 win over Vanguard on Saturday.

>> Dakota Viena, Maryknoll ‘18: The Hope International sophomore forward came off the Royals’ bench to score seven points while adding six rebounds, two assists and a steal against Vanguard.

>> Camy Aguinaldo, ‘Iolani ‘17: The Pacific (Ore.) junior guard recorded 14 points, three assists and seven rebounds on Friday in a 62-58 win over Willamette (Ore.). She added 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals on Saturday as the Boxers fell to Pacific Lutheran 61-58.

>> Brilie Kovaloff, Mid-Pacific ‘19: The Pacific (Ore.) freshman guard dropped a game-high 24 points to go with two assists and one steal against Willamette. She scored 20 points and added three assists and three rebounds against Pacific Lutheran.

>> Fieme’a Hafoka, Lahainaluna ‘16: The San Jose State senior guard tallied five points, a season-high seven assists, six rebounds and two steals in Wednesday’s 89-85 win against New Mexico. She added 13 points, two assists, five rebounds and three steals on Saturday in the Spartans’ 68-60 win at Air Force.

>> Dallas Martinez, Sacred Hearts ‘19:The Whittier (Calif.) freshman guard put up eight points and an assist in Saturday’s 75-70 win at Cal Lutheran.

>> Talia Brandner, Calvary Chapel Christian ‘18: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore scored 22 points, going 5-for-7 from 3-point range, to go with five assists and six rebounds on Tuesday in the Pirates’ 84-79 loss to Whitman. She led her team in scoring on Friday, dropping 17 points with six assists, six rebounds and four steals in a 75-72 win against Linfield (Ore.).

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

>> Maela Lazaro, Moanalua ‘16: The Oregon State senior posted a score of 9.725 on the balance beam as the Beavers defeated Arizona 196.400-196.150 in their Pac-12 opener on Saturday.

>> Jenna Domingo, Kamehameha ‘19: The Oregon State freshman scored a career-high 9.825 on the balance beam and a 9.725 in an exhibition on the uneven bars against Arizona on Saturday.

>> Katy Koopman, Kalaheo ‘19: The University of Bridgeport freshman took second place on the balance beam with a score of 9.750 as the Purple Knights took first place at a tri-meet against Brown and Rhode Island College on Sunday.

>> Ciello Magsanide, Campbell ‘18: The Seattle Pacific sophomore scored a 9.000 on the bars in Friday’s San Jose State Triangular meet.

>> Britney Wolfe, Mililani ‘18: The University of Wisconsin-Stout sophomore scored a 9.375 on the vault and led her team with a 9.725 on the balance beam as the Blue Devils defeated Winona State 187.55-181.00 on Friday.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Noah Marasco-Ayau, Moanalua ‘15: The Briar Cliff senior defensive specialist posted a team-high 17 digs to go with four assists on Friday in a 3-1 win at Culver-Stockton. He added eight digs, three assists and an ace as the Chargers swept Saint Ambrose on Saturday.

>> Wil Stanley, Punahou ‘16: The setter for No. 2 BYU dished out a match-high 48 assists and had a team-high 13 digs with two assisted blocks and one ace as the Cougars won 3-1 at UC Irvine. In a rematch Friday, he posted 57 assists, 12 digs and five assisted blocks in another 3-1 win. In addition to recording his first two double-doubles of the season, the senior is ranked second in the nation averaging 11.56 assists per set. The two wins moved the Cougars to 8-0.

>> Addison Enriques, KS-Hawaii ‘17: The junior libero for No. 13 Concordia-Irvine recorded a team-high eight digs in the Eagles’ 3-1 win at Vanguard.

>> Naone Passi, Kamehameha ‘16: The Graceland (Iowa) senior setter had nine kills, eight digs and three total blocks for the Jackets in their 3-0 loss to Grand View on Friday.

>> Josh Santana-Kaio, Waianae ‘18: The Graceland (Iowa) sophomore setter had a team-high 16 assists on Friday against Grand View.

>> Avery Enriques, KS-Hawaii ‘17: The Grand Canyon junior libero tallied six digs and two assists for the Antelopes in their 3-0 win at Grand View on Sunday.

>> Ethan Siegfried, Punahou ‘17: The junior outside hitter for No. 4 Long Beach State posted 15 kills, 10 digs, two aces and one assisted block in his first double-double of the season in a 3-1 win over No. 10 Pepperdine on Saturday, moving the Beach to 5-0.

>> JB Kam, Punahou ‘15: The senior outside hitter for No. 5 UC Irvine recorded seven kills, two aces and three digs on Wednesday in a 3-1 loss to No. 2 BYU. He added eight kills, two aces, seven digs and two assisted blocks on Friday in another 3-1 loss to No. 2 BYU, dropping the Anteaters to 3-3.

>> Austin Matautia, Moanalua ‘16: The UCLA senior outside hitter had nine kills and two aces in the No. 8 Bruins’ 3-0 loss at No. 7 Penn State. He recorded 10 kills, seven digs, four assisted blocks and three aces on Sunday as the Bruins took down Ohio State in four sets, bringing them to 4-2.

Stats compiled by Quinn Goldstein, Special to the Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email bhull@staradvertiser.com.