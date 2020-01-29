comscore Former University of Hawaii guard Garrett Nevels builds on experiences in G League | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Former University of Hawaii guard Garrett Nevels builds on experiences in G League

  • By Stephen Hunt Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Since playing his final game at Hawaii in 2015, Garrett Nevels has seen the world. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 28, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 29, 2020

Scroll Up