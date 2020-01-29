comscore UH basketball’s Irvine game on ESPN2 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH basketball’s Irvine game on ESPN2

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii men’s basketball team’s Feb. 15 home game against Big West Conference co-leader UC Irvine was picked up for national television coverage on ESPN2, UH announced on Tuesday. Read more

