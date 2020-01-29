UH basketball’s Irvine game on ESPN2

The Hawaii men’s basketball team’s Feb. 15 home game against Big West Conference co-leader UC Irvine was picked up for national television coverage on ESPN2, UH announced on Tuesday. Read more

The Hawaii men’s basketball team’s Feb. 15 home game against Big West Conference co-leader UC Irvine was picked up for national television coverage on ESPN2, UH announced on Tuesday.

It is the program’s first nationally televised conference home game in eight years of Big West membership. Tipoff with the Anteaters (12-9, 4-1 Big West) remains at 7 p.m.

UH (13-6, 4-1) has won three straight at home heading into Saturday’s 8 p.m. contest against Cal State Northridge (8-14, 3-3) at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a 76-75 win over UC Davis in which guard Eddie Stansberry hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left.

“I think it’s a statement. This is a great opportunity for this group,” coach Eran Ganot said.