comscore Molinas stick together | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Molinas stick together

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In the second game of her collegiate career, Washington State guard Cherilyn Molina stood at the free-throw line and made the first of two foul shots against Saint Mary’s (Calif.) when the buzzer sounded. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 28, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 29, 2020

Scroll Up