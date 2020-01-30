comscore Column: ‘Potty parity’ bill aims to reduce lines at women’s restrooms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: ‘Potty parity’ bill aims to reduce lines at women’s restrooms

  • By Mike Markrich
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.

This year in the 2020 Legislature, state Rep. Calvin Say introduced the equal speed of access to toilets bill. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Join to help Hawaii’s ALICE population

Scroll Up