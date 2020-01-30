Off the News: Check out Aloha Stadium makeovers

Offering a glimpse of what Aloha Stadium’s Halawa site makeover could look like are three video flyover renderings recently released by the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED). Read more

Offering a glimpse of what Aloha Stadium’s Halawa site makeover could look like are three video flyover renderings recently released by the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED). Each features proposed design options for the stadium, parking and surrounding development — mixed-use retail and commercial spaces, and housing units.

Final decisions will follow review of public feedback, completion of an environmental impact statement report, and selection of a partner for the public-private redevelopment effort. Want to weigh in? Comments and suggestions may be made to NASED via its website: nased.hawaii.gov.

Red-light cameras in the works

If House Bill 1676 passes, most of Honolulu makai of H-1, between Nuuanu Avenue and McCully Street, will be the zone for a pilot red-light camera program.

What makes these cameras a bit more acceptable than speed cams is that there’s less room for discretionary enforcement: Either you’re in the intersection when the light is red, or you’re not.

Still, some may protest the notion at the 10 a.m. Friday hearing in the state Capitol’s room 423. Others will hope this may make our streets safer at last.