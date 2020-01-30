comscore Off the News: Check out Aloha Stadium makeovers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Check out Aloha Stadium makeovers

Offering a glimpse of what Aloha Stadium’s Halawa site makeover could look like are three video flyover renderings recently released by the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED). Read more

